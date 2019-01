European Commission - EUROSTAT International trade in services - EU surplus up to over €190 bn in 2017 - The USA continued to be the main partner for both exports and imports The European Union (EU) surplus in trade in services, which had fallen between 2013 and 2016, increased to €191.8 bn in 2017. This is the result of EU exports of services to the rest of the world rising by 5%, from €870.5 bn in 2016 to €912.4 bn in 2017, while EU imports decreased by 2%, from €732.3 bn to €720.7 bn. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/431