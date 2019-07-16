European Commission - EUROSTAT May 2019 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €23.0 bn - €7.8 bn surplus for EU28 Euro area The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in May 2019 was €203.4 billion, an increase of 7.1% compared with May 2018 (€189.9 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €180.3 bn, a rise of 4.2% compared with May 2018 (€173.0 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €23.0 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in May 2019, compared with +€16.9 bn in May 2018. Intra-euro area trade rose to €172.0 bn in May 2019, up by 4.9% compared with May 2018. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/4209