European Commission - EUROSTAT November 2018 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €19.0 bn - €3.2 bn deficit for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in November 2018 was €203.0 billion, an increase of 1.9% compared with November 2017 (€199.2 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €184.0 bn, a rise of 4.7% compared with November 2017 (€175.7 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €19.0 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in November 2018, compared with +€23.4 bn in November 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to €170.5 bn in November 2018, up by 1.5% compared with November 2017. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/406