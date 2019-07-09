Did you know that among the half a billion people living in the EU, 8% do not have the nationality of their country of residence? Also, 1.3 million Europeans live in one country, but work in another, and 1.7 million EU students study abroad.
Accessibility tools
Service tools
Language selector
Navigation path
Left navigation
Additional tools
|
A new digital publication - People on the move – statistics on mobility in Europe
Brussels, 9 July 2019
Did you know that among the half a billion people living in the EU, 8% do not have the nationality of their country of residence? Also, 1.3 million Europeans live in one country, but work in another, and 1.7 million EU students study abroad.
STAT/19/3910
Side Bar