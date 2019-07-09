Navigation path

A new digital publication - People on the move – statistics on mobility in Europe

Brussels, 9 July 2019

Did you know that among the half a billion people living in the EU, 8% do not have the nationality of their country of residence? Also, 1.3 million Europeans live in one country, but work in another, and 1.7 million EU students study abroad.

