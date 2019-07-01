European Commission - EUROSTAT May 2019 - Euro area unemployment at 7.5% - EU28 at 6.3% The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.5% in May 2019, down from 7.6% in April 2019 and from 8.3% in May 2018. This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since July 2008. The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.3% in May 2019, down from 6.4% in April 2019 and from 6.9% in May 2018. This is the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/3509