Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.2% in June 2019, stable compared to May, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Flash estimate - June 2019 - Euro area annual inflation stable at 1.2%
Brussels, 28 June 2019
STAT/19/3452
