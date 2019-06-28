Navigation path

Flash estimate - June 2019 - Euro area annual inflation stable at 1.2%

Brussels, 28 June 2019

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.2% in June 2019, stable compared to May, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

