European Commission - EUROSTAT Eurostat monitoring report - How has the EU progressed towards the Sustainable Development Goals? Sustainable development aims to achieve a continuous improvement in citizens' quality of life and well-being, without compromising the well-being of future generations. This involves the pursuit of economic progress, while safeguarding the natural environment and promoting social justice. For these reasons, sustainable development is a fundamental and overarching objective of the European Union and the progress towards the goals agreed at UN level is regularly monitored and reported. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/3451