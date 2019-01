European Commission - EUROSTAT First release for the third quarter of 2018 - Business investment rate up to 23.3% in the euro area - Business profit share down to 40.3% In the third quarter of 2018, the business investment rate was 23.3% in the euro area, compared with 23.0% in the previous quarter. The business profit share in the euro area was 40.3% in the third quarter of 2018, compared with 40.6% in the second quarter of 2018. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/342