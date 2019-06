European Commission - EUROSTAT Structure of government debt in 2018 - Debt mainly held by non-residents in half of the EU Member States - Long-term initial maturities largely prevail across Member States Significant differences can be observed across the European Union (EU) regarding the sector in which government debt is held. Among Member States for which data are available, the share of public debt held by non-residents in 2018 was highest in Cyprus (76%), followed by Latvia (74%) and Lithuania (73%). In contrast, the largest proportion of debt held by the (resident) financial corporations sector was recorded in Denmark (72%), ahead of Sweden (70%) and Italy (65%). Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/3338