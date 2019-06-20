In 2018, the price level of a comparable basket of food and non-alcoholic beverages across the European Union (EU) was twice as high in the most expensive Member State than in the cheapest one.

Denmark had the highest price level for food and non-alcoholic beverages in the EU in 2018, at 130% of the EUaverage, followed by Luxembourg and Austria (both 125%), Ireland and Finland (both 120%)and Sweden (117%). At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest price levels were observed in Romania (66%), Poland (69%), Bulgaria (76%), Lithuania (82%), Czechia (84%)and Hungary (85%).

