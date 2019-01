European Commission - EUROSTAT First estimates of Research & Development expenditure - R&D expenditure in the EU increased slightly to 2.07% of GDP in 2017 - Two thirds spent in the business enterprise sector In 2017, the Member States of the European Union (EU) spent all together almost €320 billion on Research & Development (R&D). The R&D intensity, i.e. R&D expenditure as a percentage of GDP, stood at 2.07% in 2017, compared with 2.04% in 2016. Ten years earlier (2007), R&D intensity was 1.77%. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/321