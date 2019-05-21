European Commission - EUROSTAT Energy prices in 2018 - Household energy prices in the EU increased compared with 2017 - +3.5% for electricity and +5.7% for gas On average, household electricity prices in the European Union (EU) increased to €21.1 per 100 kWh (+3.5%), between the second half of 2017 and the second half of 2018. Nevertheless, the average EU household electricity price was only €0.1 per 100 kWh higher than in the second half of 2015, the former peak in the last ten years. Across the EU Member States, household electricity prices in the second half of 2018 ranged from €10 per 100 kWh in Bulgaria to around €30 per 100 kWh in Denmark, Germany and Belgium. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/2669