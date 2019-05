European Commission - EUROSTAT Extra-EU trade in goods by invoicing currency - Euro was the most used currency for EU exports and US dollars for EU imports in 2018 Goods imported and exported by the European Union (EU) can be invoiced in a range of currencies. In 2018, the euro was the most used currency for EU exports with a share of 48% of the total value of goods exported to non-EU countries and a share of 35% invoiced in US dollars. The picture was reversed for imports, with 56% of imports paid in US dollars and around a third in euros (35%). For total trade (exports plus imports) the US dollar (45%) was used slightly more often than the euro (41%). Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/2630