European Commission - EUROSTAT April 2019 - Annual inflation up to 1.7% in the euro area - Up to 1.9% in the EU The euro area annual inflation rate was 1.7% in April 2019, up from 1.4% in March 2019. A year earlier, the rate was 1.2%. European Union annual inflation was 1.9% in April 2019, up from 1.6% in March 2019. A year earlier, the rate was 1.5%. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/2589