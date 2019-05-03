Navigation path

Flash estimate - April 2019 - Euro area annual inflation up to 1.7%

Brussels, 3 May 2019

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.7% in April 2019, up from 1.4% in March according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

STAT/19/2289


