European Commission - EUROSTAT Europe 2020 education indicators in 2018 The EU has reached its target for share of persons aged 30 to 34 with tertiary education …only 0.6 pp away from the target for early leavers from education and training Today, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, publishes the most recent data for the EU and its Member States on achievement against the two Europe 2020 education headline targets. The Europe 2020 strategy's target is that at least 40% of 30-34-year-olds in the European Union (EU) should have completed tertiary education by 2020. Reaching the level of 40.7%, the EU crossed this threshold in 2018. Since 2002 when the series started at 23.6%, there has been a steady increase. This growth pattern was even more significant for women (from 24.5% in 2002 to 45.8% in 2018) than for men (from 22.6% to 35.7%), meaning women are above and men still below the overall Europe 2020 target. STAT/19/2288