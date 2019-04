European Commission - EUROSTAT Provision of deficit and debt data for 2018 - first notification - Euro area government deficit at 0.5% and EU28 at 0.6% of GDP - Government debt at 85.1% and 80.0% respectively In 2018, the government deficit and debt of both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 decreased in relative terms compared with 2017. In the euro area the government deficit to GDP ratio fell from 1.0% in 2017 to 0.5% in 2018, and in the EU28 from 1.0% to 0.6%. In the euro area the government debt to GDP ratio declined from 87.1% at the end of 2017 to 85.1% at the end of 2018, and in the EU28 from 81.7% to 80.0%. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/2229