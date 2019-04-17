European Commission - EUROSTAT February 2019 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €17.9 bn - €2.7 bn deficit for EU28 Euro area The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in February 2019 was €183.3 billion, an increase of 4.4% compared with February 2018 (€175.6 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €165.4 bn, a rise of 4.0% compared with February 2018 (€159.0 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €17.9 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in February 2019, compared with + €16.5 bn in February 2018. Intra-euro area trade rose to €160.3 bn in February 2019, up by 3.4% compared with February 2018. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/2164