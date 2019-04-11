Navigation path

Left navigation

Additional tools

Other available languages: FR DE

Back to the search results
European Commission - EUROSTAT

Labour costs in the EU - Hourly labour costs ranged from €5.4 to €43.5 across the EU Member States in 2018 - Lowest in Bulgaria and Romania, highest in Denmark, Luxembourg and Belgium

Brussels, 11 April 2019

In 2018, average hourly labour costs in the whole economy (excluding agriculture and public administration) were estimated to be €27.4 in the European Union (EU) and €30.6 in the euro area. However, the average masks significant gaps between EU Member States, with the lowest hourly labour costs recorded in Bulgaria (€5.4), Romania (€6.9), Lithuania (€9.0), Hungary (€9.2) and Latvia (€9.3), and the highest in Denmark (€43.5), Luxembourg (€40.6), Belgium (€39.7), Sweden (€36.6), the Netherlands (€35.9) and France (€35.8).

Full text available on EUROSTAT website

STAT/19/2109


Side Bar

Footer