European Commission - EUROSTAT January 2019 compared with December 2018 - Production in construction down by 1.4% in euro area - Unchanged in EU28 In January 2019 compared with December 2018, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector decreased by 1.4% in the euro area (EA19) and remained unchanged in the EU28, according to first estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In December 2018, production in construction grew by 1.1% in the euro area and fell by 0.2%in the EU28. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/1748