European Commission - EUROSTAT January 2019 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €1.5 bn - €24.9 bn deficit for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in January 2019 was €183.4 billion, an increase of 2.5% compared with January 2018 (€179.0 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €181.8 bn, a rise of 3.4% compared with January 2018 (€175.9 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €1.5 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in January 2019, compared with +€3.1 bn in January 2018. Intra-euro area trade rose to €164.6 bn in January 2019, up by 2.4% compared with January 2018. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/1728