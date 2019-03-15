European Commission - EUROSTAT General government expenditure in the EU in 2017 General government expenditure in the EU in 2017 - Highest proportion of government expenditure goes to social protection and health In 2017, total government expenditure in the European Union (EU)amounted to 45.8% of gross domestic product (GDP). This share has steadily decreased since 2012, when it stood at 48.9% of GDP. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/1708