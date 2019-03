European Commission - EUROSTAT Asylum in the EU Member States - 580 800 first-time asylum seekers registered in 2018, down by 11% compared with 2017 - Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis continued to be the top citizenships In 2018, 580 800 first-time asylum seekers applied for international protection in the Member States of the European Union (EU), down by 11% compared with 2017 (654 600) and less than half of the number recorded in the peak year 2015 when 1 256 600 first-time asylum applicants were registered. The number of asylum applicants in 2018 is comparable to the level recorded in 2014, before the peaks of 2015 and 2016. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/1690