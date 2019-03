European Commission - EUROSTAT Births and fertility - Over 5 million births in EU in 2017 - Women in EU have first child on average at 29 In 2017, 5.075 million babies were born in the European Union (EU), compared with 5.148 million in 2016. The total fertility rate in the EU stood at 1.59 births per woman in 2017, compared with 1.60 in 2016. The highest total fertility rate since the start of comparable time series was in 2010 when it reached 1.62, still below the replacement level, which is considered to be 2.1 live births per woman. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/1630