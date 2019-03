European Commission - EUROSTAT Acquisition of citizenship in the EU - EU Member States granted citizenship to over 800 thousand persons in 2017 - Moroccans, Albanians and Indians were the main recipients In 2017, around 825 000 persons acquired citizenship of a Member State of the European Union (EU), down from 995 000 in 2016 and 841 000 in 2015. Of the total number of persons obtaining the citizenship of one of the EU Member States in 2017, 17% were former citizens of another EU Member State, while the majority were non-EU citizens or stateless. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/1550