Flash estimate - February 2019 - Euro area annual inflation up to 1.5%

Brussels, 1 March 2019

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.5% in February 2019, up from 1.4% in January,according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

