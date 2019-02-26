In 2017, regional GDP per capita, expressed in terms of purchasing power standards, ranged from 31% of the European Union (EU) average in the Bulgarian region of North-West, to 626% of the average in Inner London - West in the United Kingdom.
GDP per capita in 281 EU regions - Regional GDP per capita ranged from 31% to 626% of the EU average in 2017 - Three quarters of the EU population live in regions where regional GDP per capita is above 75% of the EU average
Brussels, 26 February 2019
STAT/19/1430
