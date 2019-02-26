Navigation path

Other available languages: FR DE

Employment in EU regions - Employment grew in 9 out of 10 EU regions in 2017

Brussels, 26 February 2019

In 2017, 253 of the EU regions (90%) saw their employment grow. In 26 other regions, the number of persons employed decreased and in a further 2 employment remained stable.

