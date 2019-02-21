European Commission - EUROSTAT Structure of orchards in 2017 - Two-thirds of the EU's fruit plantation area is concentrated in Spain, Italy and Poland Almost 1.3 million hectares (ha) of land in the European Union (EU) were covered with fruit trees in 2017. A little over one third of this total was accounted for by apple orchards (473 500 ha, 37%), and another one fifth by orange groves (255 500 ha, 20%). Of the remainder, peach orchards covered 190 500 ha (15%), small citrus fruit trees producing satsumas and clementines in particular covered 139 600 ha (11%), pear trees covered 100 400 ha (8%), apricots covered 75 700 ha (6%) and lemon groves a further 60 100 ha (5%). The area planted with fruit trees accounted for around 1% of utilised agriculture area (173 million ha in 2016). Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/1334