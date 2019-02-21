Almost 1.3 million hectares (ha) of land in the European Union (EU) were covered with fruit trees in 2017. A little over one third of this total was accounted for by apple orchards (473 500 ha, 37%), and another one fifth by orange groves (255 500 ha, 20%). Of the remainder, peach orchards covered 190 500 ha (15%), small citrus fruit trees producing satsumas and clementines in particular covered 139 600 ha (11%), pear trees covered 100 400 ha (8%), apricots covered 75 700 ha (6%) and lemon groves a further 60 100 ha (5%). The area planted with fruit trees accounted for around 1% of utilised agriculture area (173 million ha in 2016).