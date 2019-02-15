European Commission - EUROSTAT December 2018 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €17.0 bn - €0.7 bn surplus for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in December 2018 was €176.5 billion, a decrease of 2.5% compared with December 2017 (€181.0 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €159.5 bn, a rise of 1.9% compared with December 2017 (€156.5 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €17.0 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in December 2018, compared with +€24.5 bn in December 2017. Intra-euro area trade fell to €142.6 bn in December 2018, down by 1.2% compared with December 2017. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/19/1189