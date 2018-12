European Commission - EUROSTAT Foreign Direct Investment stocks at the end of 2017 - The net investment position of the EU down at €1 100 billion - The United States: by far the main FDI partner Net foreign direct investment (FDI) stocks held in the rest of the world by investors resident in the European Union (EU) amounted to €7 412 bn at the end of 2017, down by 4.8% compared with the end of 2016. Meanwhile, investment stocks held by the rest of the world in the EU remained almost stable at €6 295 bn at the end of 2017

(-0.3%). In other words, the EUˈs net investment position vis-a-vis the rest of the world decreased from €1 469 bn at the end of 2016 to €1 117 bn at the end of 2017. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6893