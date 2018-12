European Commission - EUROSTAT Internet use in the EU, 2018 – digitalisation at work - 16% of employed internet users reported changes in their job tasks due to new software or computerised equipment At the beginning of 2018, 87% of people in the European Union (EU), aged between 16 and 74 years, had used internet at least once in the last twelve months. Of those internet users that were employed, 71% reported using computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets or other portable devices at work and 19% used computerised equipment or machinery. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6892