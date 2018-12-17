European Commission - EUROSTAT October 2018 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €14.0 bn - €7.7 bn deficit for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in October 2018 was €209.7 billion, an increase of 11.4% compared with October 2017 (€188.3 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €195.8 bn, a rise of 14.8% compared with October 2017 (€170.5 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €14.0 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in October 2018, compared with +€17.8 bn in October 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to €175.6 bn in October 2018, up by 8.7% compared with October 2017. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6842