European Commission - EUROSTAT Consumption per capita in purchasing power standards in 2017 - Consumption per capita varied between 54% and 132% of the EU average Actual Individual Consumption (AIC) is a measure of material welfare of households. Across the Member States in 2017, AIC per capita expressed in Purchasing Power Standards (PPS) varied from 54% of the European Union (EU)average in Bulgaria to 132% in Luxembourg. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6803