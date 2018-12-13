European Commission - EUROSTAT ICT usage in enterprises in 2018 - Cloud computing services used by more than one out of four enterprises in the EU - 12% of enterprises reported analysing big data and 4% used 3D printing In 2018, 26% of EU enterprises with at least 10 persons employed purchased cloud computing services. Cloud computing usage grew rapidly over the last few years, as in 2014 it stood at 19% and in 2016 at 21%. Large enterprises use cloud computing much more (56% of enterprises employing 250 persons or more) than small ones (23% of enterprises employing 10 to 49 persons). Over the last four years (between 2014 and 2018), the highest increase in cloud computing usage was observed in large enterprises (+21 percentage points), compared with +12pp in medium sized enterprises and +6pp in small enterprises. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6802