Air passenger transport in the EU - Record number of air passengers carried at more than 1 billion in 2017 - Around 71 million more than in 2016

Brussels, 6 December 2018

In 2017, 1.043 billionpassengers travelled by air in the European Union (EU), up by 7% compared with 2016 and by 39% compared with 2009. Over this period, air passenger transport has steadily risen in the EU.

