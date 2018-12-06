European Commission - EUROSTAT Air passenger transport in the EU - Record number of air passengers carried at more than 1 billion in 2017 - Around 71 million more than in 2016 In 2017, 1.043 billionpassengers travelled by air in the European Union (EU), up by 7% compared with 2016 and by 39% compared with 2009. Over this period, air passenger transport has steadily risen in the EU. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6701