Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.0% in November 2018, down from 2.2% in October 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Accessibility tools
Service tools
Language selector
Navigation path
Left navigation
Additional tools
|
Flash estimate - November 2018 - Euro area annual inflation down to 2.0%
Brussels, 30 November 2018
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.0% in November 2018, down from 2.2% in October 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
STAT/18/6634
Side Bar