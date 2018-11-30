Navigation path

Flash estimate - November 2018 - Euro area annual inflation down to 2.0%

Brussels, 30 November 2018

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.0% in November 2018, down from 2.2% in October 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

