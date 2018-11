European Commission - EUROSTAT Macroeconomic Imbalance Procedure Scoreboard - A broad set of indicators for early detection of macroeconomic imbalances Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, publishes today the indicators of the Macroeconomic Imbalance Procedure (MIP) Scoreboard. The MIP is part of the Six-Pack regulation on economic governance adopted by the European Parliament and Council in November 2011. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6503