European Commission - EUROSTAT Economic accounts for agriculture - Total agricultural output in the EU up by 6.2% in 2017 compared with 2016 - Increase mainly due to rises in animal output The economic accounts for agriculture show that total agricultural output in the European Union (EU) stood at €432.6 billion in basic prices in 2017, up by 6.2% compared with 2016. In 2017, the equivalent of 56% (or €244.1 bn) of the value of agricultural output generated was spent on intermediate consumption (input goods and services), while gross value added (i.e. the value of output minus the value of intermediate consumption) was the equivalent of 44% (or €188.5 bn). The combination of the sharp increase in the value of agricultural output and a limited increase in intermediate consumption (+1.8%) resulted in a steep rise in the gross value added (+12.4%) generated by the EU agricultural industry in 2017 compared with 2016. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6448