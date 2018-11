European Commission - EUROSTAT Personal transfers in the EU - Amounts sent to non-EU countries by EU residents up at €32.7 billion in 2017 - Amounts received from non-EU countries at €10.7 bn In 2017, flows of money sent by residents of the European Union (EU) to non-EU countries, referred to as personal transfers, amounted to €32.7 billion, compared with €31.8 bn in 2016. Inflows to the EU totalled €10.7 bn in 2017, compared with €10.1 bn in 2016. This resulted in a negative balance (-€22.0 bn) for the EU with the rest of the world. The majority of personal transfers consist of flows of money sent by migrants to their country of origin. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6443