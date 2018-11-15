European Commission - EUROSTAT September 2018 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €13.1 bn - €1.8 bn deficit for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in September 2018 was €184.8 billion, a decrease of 1.0% compared with September 2017 (€186.6 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €171.7 bn, a rise of 6.4% compared with September 2017 (€161.3 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €13.1 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in September 2018, compared with +€25.3 bn in September 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to €161.1 bn in September 2018, up by 2.2% compared with September 2017. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6442