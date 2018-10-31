Navigation path

Left navigation

Additional tools

Other available languages: FR DE

Back to the search results
European Commission - EUROSTAT

Flash estimate - October 2018 - Euro area annual inflation up to 2.2%

Brussels, 31 October 2018

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.2% in October 2018, up from 2.1% in September 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

Full text available on EUROSTAT website

STAT/18/6282


Side Bar

Footer