European Commission - EUROSTAT September 2018 - Euro area unemployment at 8.1% - EU28 at 6.7% The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.1% in September 2018, stable compared with August 2018 and down from 8.9% in September 2017. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since November 2008. The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.7% in September 2018, stable compared with August 2018 and down from 7.5% in September 2017. This is the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6281