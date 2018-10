European Commission - EUROSTAT Preliminary flash estimate for the third quarter of 2018 - GDP up by 0.2% in the euro area and by 0.3% the EU28 - +1.7% and +1.9% respectively compared with the third quarter of 2017 Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.2% in the euro area (EA19) and by 0.3% in the EU28 during the third quarter of 2018, compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the second quarter of 2018, GDP had grown by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.5% the EU28. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6256