European Commission - EUROSTAT Energy consumption in 2016 - Consumption in the EU above the energy efficiency target - 4% gap for primary energy consumption and 2% gap for final energy consumption targets The European Union (EU) has committed itself to reducing energy consumption by 20% by 2020 compared to projections. This objective is also known as the 20% energy efficiency target. In other words, the EU has pledged to attaining a primary energy consumption of no more than 1 483 million tonnes of oil equivalent (Mtoe) and a final energy consumption of no more than 1 086 Mtoe in 2020. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/623