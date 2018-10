European Commission - EUROSTAT Residence permits for non-EU citizens - First residence permits issued in the EU Member States remain above 3 million in 2017 - Main beneficiaries from Ukraine and Syria In 2017, about 3.1 million first residence permits were issued in the European Union (EU) to non-EU citizens. The number increased almost by 4% (or 112 000) compared with 2016. Employment reasons accounted for almost one-third (32%) of all first residence permits issued in the EU in 2017, family reasons for 26%, education reasons for 17%, and other reasons, including international protection, for 24%. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6204