European Commission - EUROSTAT Second quarter of 2018 - Seasonally adjusted government deficit decreased to 0.1% of GDP in the euro area - Down to 0.3% of GDP in the EU28 In the second quarter of 2018, the seasonally adjusted general government deficit to GDP ratio stood at 0.1% in the euro area (EA19), a decrease compared with 0.2% in the first quarter of 2018 and the lowest deficit since the beginning of comparable time series (2002). In the EU28, the deficit to GDP ratio stood at 0.3%, a decrease compared with 0.5% in the previous quarter and also the lowest deficit since the beginning of comparable time series (2002). Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6177