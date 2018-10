European Commission - EUROSTAT Second quarter of 2018 compared with first quarter of 2018 - Government debt down to 86.3% of GDP in euro area - Down to 81.0% of GDP in EU28 At the end of the second quarter of 2018, the government debt to GDP ratio in the euro area (EA19) stood at 86.3%, compared with 86.9% at the end of the first quarter of 2018. In the EU28, the ratio decreased from 81.5% to 81.0%. Compared with the second quarter of 2017, the government debt to GDP ratio fell in both the euro area (from 89.2% to 86.3%) and the EU28 (from 83.4% to 81.0%). Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6176