European Commission - EUROSTAT 20.10.2018: European Statistics Day ‘The European Statistics Day emphasises the value of official statistics in society and complements the United Nations' World Statistics Day, which takes place every five years', says Mariana Kotzeva, Director-General of Eurostat. "Statistics help policymakers, businesses and European citizens take informed decisions. Reliable and trustworthy official statistics are needed more than ever at a time of increasing fake news and disinformation around us.' Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6153