European Commission - EUROSTAT 17 October: International Day for the Eradication of Poverty - Downward trend in the share of persons at risk of poverty or social exclusion in the EU - But still around 113 million people in this situation In 2017, 112.9 million people, or 22.5% of the population, in the European Union (EU)were at risk of poverty or social exclusion. This means that they were in at least one of the following three conditions: at risk of poverty after social transfers (income poverty), severely materially deprived or living in households with very low work intensity. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/6129